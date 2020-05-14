Bessie Ruth York Poole, 88, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born July 8, 1931, in Itawamba County, to Willie and Myrtis Sheffield York. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery and cooked Wednesday night meals for many years. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed camping, quilting, crocheting, cooking, and gardening. She especially loved being around her family and her dog, Lola. Grave-Side services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 16, 2020, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include three daughters, Renee Kelton and Eddie of Dorsey, Annette Bobo of Brandon, and Ginger Howell and Bill of Fulton; one brother, Alfred York of Dorsey; nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, J.C. Ray Poole, who died in 2016; three brothers, Paul York, John York, and Harry York; and her parents. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Haiti Missions, 445 Bethel Church Road, Fulton, MS 38843. Online condolences and a guest book an be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
79°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 5:56 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.