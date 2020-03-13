Melissa Newcomb Poores, 44, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 16, 1975 in Tupelo, the daughter of Ernest and Judy Newcomb. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her special TV shows. Survivors include two daughters, Miranda Newcomb and Danielle Poores-Craig and husband, Richard; her father, Earnest Newcomb; one sister, April Baker and her husband, Tommy; two brothers, Alan Newcomb and his wife Ruby of Mantachie, Derrick Hill and his wife, Elizabeth of Water Valley; a host of nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Lisa Thrasher; and several grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother; a grandchild; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating. Burial will be in Hills Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 Saturday, Mar.ch 14 at the Saltillo Chapel Pallbearers will be Richard Norman, Alan Newcomb, Daniel Newcomb, Derrick Hill, Austin Hill and Terry Newcomb. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.