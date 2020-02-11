Tina Rose Pope Alexander, 54, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services will be at 3 PM Monday, February 10 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with visitation two hours before services. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery near Randolph. A native of Florida, Tina is the daughter of Cynthia Pope of Pontotoc and the late Milton Pope. She was educated in the Pontotoc School System and employed in the furniture industry. A Christian and active , she was never too busy to care for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a talented artist who created many beautiful drawings and enjoyed reading, television and crossword puzzles. Survivors also include her life partner, Steve Alexander,her children Jessica McKissack (Amanda) of Blue Springs, Lena Alexander (Travis) of Pontotoc, and James Alexander (Courtney), both of Pontotoc and Josh Pope (Heather) of Mantachie, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, 20 grandchildren, 6 step-children and 10 step grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with Tina's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
