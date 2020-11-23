Ivy LaVerne Stanford Pope, 90, started her new life in Heaven on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born on May 30, 1930, in Greenwood Springs, MS. She was a daughter of the late Lee Roy and Itie Sullivan Stanford. LaVerne grew up in Greenwood Springs, MS in a very large family. She attended school and started working at a young age. LaVerne was a hard worker, helped provide for her family, and she worked for many years at Lane Industries before retirement. God blessed her with three children and large extended family. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church. God and her family meant the most to her in her lifetime and her faith and devotion was evident in her daily walk. A fun loving, independent, and strong willed woman, LaVerne was always honest with others. She was always a socialite, who gladly took on any adventures. LaVerne was young at heart, loved to laugh, and listen to Gospel music. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, and exercising. The many memories made throughout the years will be cherished for generations to come. LaVerne will be missed dearly and her family and friends are grateful for the wonderful Christian role model she was in their lives. Left behind to treasure her memories are her son, Ricky Pope, Lonoke, AR; daughter, Deborah Capps, Amory, MS; grandchildren, Alison Rouse (Alan) and Alicia Calhoun (Josh); two great grandchildren, Sawyer Calhoun and Addie Calhoun; sister, Sue Gray, Amory; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger Dale Pope, four brothers: Raymond Stanford, Bill Stanford, Donald Stanford, and Calvin Stanford, sisters, Minnie Lee Carter, Evelyn Noe, and Ann Chambers. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Bethlehem Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS with Rev. Ricky Jones officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
