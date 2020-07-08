HOLLY SPRINGS -- Doris Ann Poplar-Barksdale, 56, passed away Thursday, July 02, 2020, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Samuel Chapel M.B. Church Cemetery Ashland, MS Rev. Rickey Ball Officiating. Visitation will be on Friday July 10, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Samuel Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Autry Of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

