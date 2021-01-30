Saltillo—Elaine Florence Poppelreiter, 85, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Page Green House at Traceway Retirement Community. Elaine was born June 29, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Florence Moyer Enfinger. Her family moved to Clearwater, Florida shortly after her birth. It was there she met her husband, John Poppelreiter and they shared 47 years of marriage. The mother of ten children, Elaine was the picture of the all American homemaker. Her family could always count on a delicious home cooked meal. Even with all her domestic responsibilities, Elaine somehow found time for things she enjoyed. She loved to travel and enjoyed many cruises as well as annual summer trips visiting relatives on the Jersey Shore. She was a longtime member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and attended St. James Catholic Church as well. Elaine leaves behind nine children, Theresa McCarter, Johnny Poppelreiter (Debbie), Donna Owen (Bruce), and Andy Poppelreiter (Mechelle), all of Saltillo, Monica Hauss (Jim) of Greenville, South Carolina, Tony Poppelreiter (Robyn) Sheila Alexander (Michael), all of Saltillo, Lisa Buse (Ronny) of Tupelo, and Tina Poppelrieter of Saltillo; 29 grandchildren, Kenny (Lailah) Valentine, Kevin (Tracy) Valentine, Keri (Geoffrey) Phillips, Timmy (Jeanette) McCarter, Traci (Jacob) Brock, Jessica (Brian) Austin, Will Owen, Elizabeth (Tim) Kinard, Laura (Jamey) Logan, Kristain (Chris) Joshlin, Bethany (Justin ) Clark, Michael Simmons, Justin Sulivan, Jordan Poppeireiter, Drew (Emily) Poppeireiter, Anna (Perry) Poole, Simon Poppelreiter, Sarah (Zachary) Trace, Laine (Jeffrey) Bryant, Kayla (Wes) Smith, Jeremy (Amanda) Poppelreiter, Emily (Steven) Thrasher, Jacob (Ashley) Poppelreiter, Derek Steele, Christopher (Emily) Buse, Eric Buse ,Isaac Buse, Eli Buse, Josh (Rachel) Poppelreiter; 41 great-grandchildren, Zack, Austin, John Bucy, Magdalene, Lydia, Addi, Ava, Hayden, Tucker, Georgia, Will, Parker, Maggie, Claire, Lexi, Jackson, PJ , Jude, Connor, Khloe, Hollis, Jasper, Millie, Carli ,Scout, Isaiah, Kinleigh, Adeline, Walker, John Tiner, Samuel Shepard, Julian, Penelope Ann, John Henry, Dallas, Jack Calvary, Caleb, Aidan, Henley, John Avery, Willow Davis; five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Jaxon, Aiden, Maci, and Guinevere; two sisters-in-law, Becky and Julie; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, George Poppelreiter; two grandsons, Will Owen and Michael Simmons; a great-grandson, Samuel Shepherd Clark; and three brothers, Billy, Bob, and Jimmy Enfinger. A private funeral mass will be held for family on Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Henry Shelton and Father Tim Murphy officiating. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas of Aquinas Catholic Cemetery. W.E. Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Isaac and Eli Buse will serve as honorary pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.