Mrs. Beth Nell Jernigan Porter, 90, entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, Mississippi. She was born in Houlka, Mississippi on February 3, 1930 to Thomas Collins Jernigan and Mary Heard Smith Jernigan. From 16 months old, she was raised by her Aunt and Uncle Grace and Willie Bob McNorton. She attended school at Van Vleet, MS and graduated from Houston High School in 1948. She married the late Elder Charles L. Porter on July 10, 1948. They had two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Hays, and Mary Jayne (Phil) Aycock. Beth was considered a professional seamstress and worked at Delta Trousers in Okolona, MS for 23 years and at Seminole in Houston, MS. She was also a master gardener, cook and farmed beside her husband, driving her own tractors. She was a member of Enon Primitive Baptist Church (Enon Community) in Houston, MS. She served her church with much care, love, and loyalty alongside her husband and Pastor, Elder Charles L. Porter. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private Graveside Services will be held at Enon Cemetery in Houston on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Elder Calvin Warren officiating. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Porter leaves behind by her two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Hayes of Shannon, MS and Mary Jayne (Phil) Aycock of Saltillo, MS; four brothers, Paul Evan Jernigan of Houston, Robert Edwin Jernigan of Houston, Jimmy Smith Jernigan of Fulton and Gerald Lynn (Mackie) Jernigan of Brandon, MS; four grandchildren, Ronnie (Amy) Hays, John (Amanda) Hays all of Shannon, Mary Beth (Ray) Stanford of Mantachie, MS, Ashley Beth (Nathan) Baker of Ecru, MS; ten great-grandchildren, Mary Grace Chaney, Katie Hays, Kara Hays, John Bentley Hays, Lily Voyles, Mary Margaret Hays, Charlie Hays, Ray Boulden Voyles, Lanie Hays and James Hays, her little buddy and helper; and a special friend, Ann Herndon. Mrs. Porter is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband, Elder Charles L. Porter; her son- in-law, Charles "Buddy" Hays, four brothers, Thomas Heard Jernigan, Marion Walker Jernigan, David Orion Jernigan , and Collin Victor Jernigan; an infant sister; and her special uncle and aunt, Bob and Grace McNorton. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, and great-grandsons. A special thank you to Judy Dunn and the staff at Shearer - Richardson Nursing Home. Thank you for all the comfort, care and love that was given to our Mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: LeBonheur Children's Hospital 848 Adams Avenue Memphis, TN 38103 OR Enon Primitive Baptist Cemetery C/O Robert Porter 151 Little Turkey Trail Tupelo, MS 38804 Or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 ** Due to Covid- 19 exposure, there will be no visitation. The Graveside Services are for Immediate family only. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.