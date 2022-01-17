Eva Erin Jennings Porter, 75, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. She was born on March 30, 1946 in Chickasaw County to Vernon Jennings and Eva Lamb Jennings. She owned and operated Erin's Beauty Shop in Houston for 49 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a talented artist and enjoyed painting. She was a member of New Parkersburg Baptist Church in Houston. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Fred Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 until service time at 1:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Charley Van Porter of Houston; her daughter, Kelly Lancaster (Jon) of Houston; her son, Casey Porter (Katie) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; her grandchildren, JonReed Lancaster, Agnes Porter, Everlee Porter, and Fletcher Porter; her sisters, Mary Ella Lancaster of Van Vleet, Geraldine Griffin (Gerald) of Sparta, and Brenda Jenkins (Larry) of Pontotoc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Eva Jennings; her brothers, Tommy Jennings and Joe Jennings; her sisters, Melba Ruth Jennings and Betty Jo Nabors. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.