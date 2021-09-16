Jerry Ronald Porter age 76 Born and raised in Morton, MS Mr. Jerry Ronald Porter passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be held 5pm-8pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 9am-10:45am on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Chapel service will be held 11am Saturday the 18th in the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Glenn Crotwell and Bro. James Young will officiate the services. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis Malcolm Porter and Pauline Bates Porter; wife, Sarah Louise Porter, stepmother, Lacie Porter, brothers, Otis Malcolm Porter, Jr. and Jimmy Porter. He is survived by his children, Sandra Porter Dickinson (Justin) of Mantachie and Brad Porter (Johnny Smith) of Mantachie; siblings, Gloria Rushing (Keith), Ann Porter McHan (Don), Sylvia Porter, Linda Hughes and Daniel Porter (Retha); grandchildren, Madyson V. Porter, Austin Taylor Fikes, Alex Brayson Fikes and James Aaron Dickinson; sister-in-law, Shirley Porter; numerous nieces, nephews, family and a host of friends. He enlisted in the United States Army, and at age 21, he fought in Vietnam serving our country in 1966-67. He was the only one in his platoon to survive. Jerry received many awards while serving, Code of Conduct, Military Justice, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After receiving an honorable discharge, he came back to Morton, MS, his hometown, and married the love of his life, Sarah Mahaffey. He became a certified General Motors technician and remained in this field for over 30 years. Many people would show up at his house needing help with their vehicle. He would always help them, never taking money for the repairs. During the course of his mechanic career he also received his ministry license and pastored a church. From his pastoral experience he touched many lives during the course of his life. Even after retiring from the ministry he still carried on his legacy, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." He lived by this verse! A lady during his ministry days recently came forward after learning of his passing. She told of not having had a dad growing up and of being abused as a child. Her mother removed her from the abuse, but Jerry Porter was the only human being she allowed to help her get passed her childhood memories. And because of his help she was able to raise three wonderful children. A family member who did not attend church became ill and knew he was at the end of his life. From the moment this person met Jerry Porter he knew he was a man that loved God, and that he was trustworthy and would not waver in his beliefs. Yet, he kept this to himself. When he realized his life was ending he soon reached out to Jerry and asked him to come to his home and pray before he passed away. Jerry immediately stopped everything he was doing and went to be by his side. During this prayer, he asked Jesus to be his Lord and Savior. This is two of many examples of the legacy this man leaves behind. This man is our dad, Jerry Ronald Porter.
