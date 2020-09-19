RED BANKS -- Mrs. Beatrice Porter, 91, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Mt Newell Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday September 23, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt Newell Memorial Gardens. Serenity Autry funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.