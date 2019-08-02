NEW ALBANY - Nancy Porter, a resident of New Albany, and formally of Jackson, passed away July 1, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, at the of 68. She was her son’s major caregiver until his death in 2011. Her greatest enjoyment came from her grandchild, Colee Gates Massey of Ripley, and her great-grandchildren, Karson, Kollins and Kyler. She leaves behind her step-son, Tim Sheffield; three sisters, Evelyn Freeman, Serrie Smith and Cindy Devine; and a brother, Mike Sims. Nancy’s husband will be having a memorial built in her name and her late son, Shenandoah Clark, of Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sanctuary Hospice House, please contact David (husband) for dates in the near future for the memorial service.
