On Friday, September 17, 2021, Mary Blanche Posey Arnold peacefully passed away of natural causes at the age of 89 years old. The youngest of four, Mary Blanche was born in March of 1932 in Plantersville, Mississippi to Lamont and Ruby Posey. She attended Plantersville High School, where she played basketball and built true lifelong friendships with all of her classmates. She later enrolled in nursing school in Memphis, Tennessee, where she met her future husband, Wayne. After wedding, Mary Blanche assumed her most valued roles as supportive wife, loving mother, and later, adoring grandmother. Due to her husband's occupation requiring numerous relocations, Mary Blanche set up house in Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kansas, until finally retiring back to Virginia. Through all of her relocations, she worked as a medical transcriptionist, and she always managed to root out a group of women with whom to play bridge. Her most loved hobby included caring for and "cloning" plants to share with neighbors. Later in life, her green thumb took a backseat to loving her three grandchildren, including attending weekend soccer games and tournaments, serving the best grilled cheese sandwiches, and simply showering them with praise and affection. Mary Blanche leaves behind her son, Duke; daughter-in-law,Tina; grandsons, Jake and Gage; and granddaughter, Hayley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Wayne Arnold; daughter, Karen; parents, Lamont and Ruby Posey; sisters, Laverne and Joanne; and brother, Wayne. A graveside service honoring Mary Blanches's life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in New Chapel Cemetery, 2700 New Chapel Road, Nettleton, MS 38858. A reception will follow at The Madden Crab, 803 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. A celebration of life will take place in Virginia at the home of her son, Duke. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Blanche Arnold's memory to Samaritans Purse (https://samaritanspurse.org). Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
