After a long and fruitful life of faithfulness to God, family and community, Helen Virginia Dorroh Posey at 10 am Monday, July 13, 2020, peacefully met her Maker with her family at her side from the Brown/Posey homestead in the country south of Plantersville. Born to James Z. Dorroh and Lois George Dorroh in Memphis, TN on January 21, 1931, Helen grew up in Tupelo and attended Tupelo High School. She married the late Judge Tulane E. Posey, Jr. on Jan. 31, 1959, a marriage of 41 years until his death on April 18, 2000. Helen was a sweetheart in every way. Her life revolved around faithfulness to her husband, providing the doting love only a mother could give to her four children, and being the kindest Nanny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen was a longtime member of the Union United Methodist Church where her faithfulness was exemplary until her health began to fail. She held at one time virtually every office in the Church. Her quiet, encouraging spirit will long be remembered by her family and many friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Kerry Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 PM - service time on Wednesday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors. The service, for those who may be unable to attend, may be watched at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Wed. and will be permanently archived thereafter. She is survived by her son, Tulane "Lane" Posey, III (Cheryl) of Pontotoc, her daughters, Terry Berryhill (Gwin) of Plantersville, Melony Posey of Hattiesburg, and Lisa Barrett of Plantersville; brother, Gerald O'Neal Dorroh of Tupelo, sister, Clifford Parker of Batesville, AR; grandchildren, Melissa Crawford (Chris), Timothy Berryhill, Amanda Armas (Omar), Tulane "Lane" Posey, IV (Morgan), Brianna Barrett, Peyton Posey, Jessica Barrett, Emily Barrett, Brooke Barrett; and great-grandchildren, Zach Crawford, Will Crawford, Ella Crawford, Lila Armas, Tori Armas, Ivy Armas, Libby Armstrong, Tulane Posey V, and Tate Posey. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lois Dorroh; husband, Tulane E. Posey, Jr.; sister, Catherine Ramey; mother-in-law, Lottie Posey, who died June 1, 2020 at age 108; and son-in-law, Ronny Barrett. Pallbearers will be Timothy Berryhill, Chris Crawford, Omar Armas, Tulane "Lane" Posey, IV, Peyton Posey, Zach Crawford, and Will Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Union Community Church. The family would like to offer special appreciation and thanks to Avonlea Assisted Living, Visiting Angels, and NMMC Hospice staff. Memorials may be sent to Union Community Church, C/O Winnie Ballard, 244 Old Planters Road, Plantersville, MS 38862. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
