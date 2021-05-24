Jonell Patterson Posey lived a life of quiet dignity, strength and purpose and touched thousands in positive, encouraging ways in her 93 year earthly pilgrimage. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Jonell realized the promises of her faith and met her Creator and rejoined Marcus, her parents and so many of her friends she cherished. Born April 24, 1928 in Itawamba County, Ms. to the late John Anderson Patterson and Mamie Hester Patterson, she grew up in the Nettleton area and graduated from Nettleton High School in l946 as salutatorian of her Senior class. She met the dashing Marcus P. Posey and they married in l948, a marriage of 68 years until his death on Jan. 12, 2016. Marcus and Jonell spent most of their adult life in Verona where they were beloved citizens and longtime faithful members of the First Baptist Church of Verona. A delightful personality blessed with the gifts of humility, fortitude, benevolence and grace, Jonell spent her working life in retail at the old Mooney's Department Store in downtown Tupelo, then worked several years in Customer Service at Sears. She retired as an office assistant at the OBGYN Clinic in Tupelo. Always dressed to the 9's, Jonell dearly loved her family and friends. She was the perfect conversationalist, always interesting and interested in the wellbeing of all whom she loved. After Marcus died, she became a resident of Traceway Manor and thoroughly enjoyed her last years among her contemporaries. Her puppy dog, Sassy was her constant companion and she survives. Jonell was the perfect example of a Proverbs 31 woman-a fine Christian example whose living was never in vain. She will be missed. A service celebrating her life and home going will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. David Hamilton, her longtime pastor, officiating and Bro. Randy Wood providing music. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Wed. only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM and will be permanently archived thereafter. Jo Jo is survived by her two daughters, Susan Wiygul (Don) of Tupelo and Rosemary Edens (John) of Athens, Alabama; her sons, Dave Harris (Janet) of Austin, Texas and Marc Posey (Leslie) of Smith Lake, Alabama. Her 11 grandchildren, Shana Harris Wallace, Michael Harr, Rob Rogers, Susanne Gergory, Ashley Webb, Jennifer Edens White, Megan Latimer, Taylor Posey, Madison, Stacey Lowe and Courtney Johnson. 12 great grandchildren. her brother, John Robert Patterson (Emily) of Nettleton and a wide circle of friends and other relatives who meant the world to her. Pallbearers will be Dr. Barry Herring, Steve Posey, Phil Ryan, Robert Patters, Jeff Young and Scotty West. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Senior Services-Traceway Manor Sunday Fund, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38801. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their special friends.
