Judge Judy Posey was a Proverbs 31 woman-strong, kind, loyal, generous in spirit, faithful to God, her family, her community and to the call of public service. Heaven gained a great lady when Judy Elizabeth Inmon Posey died unexpectedly at her residence early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022 after a life well lived. Judy was born in Okolona, October 3, l956, the second of five children born to the late Tommy and Audrey Corley Inmon. She and her siblings were raised in a Christian home where love and loyalty were strong virtues. Judy attended Okolona High School. She married Timothy Charles Posey on April 5, 1985 in Okolona. Judy's early work career included a self employed cosmetologist and in the plant at Futorian for many years. In 1999, she was elected to serve the people of Chickasaw County as Justice Court Judge retiring in 2021. Known as a Judge who tempered justice with mercy, Judge Judy was tough but always fair, always as forgiving as possible, and an encourager to those who had done wrong, to do right. Her delightful personality and gusto for living nobly enabled her to be endeared to the citizens of Chickasaw County. Judge Judy was all about Okolona and Chickasaw County. She and Tim were faithful members of the First Baptist Church of Okolona where they were active in the ministries there. Her joyful countenance and loving spirit will be missed by family and her many friends. Services celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Okolona with her pastor, Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Private family burial will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM Monday and from Noon-service time Tuesday, all at First Baptist Church, 201 West Main St., Okolona, MS. 38860. Pallbearers will be Mississippi Justice Court Judges. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Holton, Billy Carson and the Mississippi Justice Court Judges Association. Holland Funeral Directors- Okolona is honored to be serving their friends. Judy is survived by her husband, Tim Posey of Okolona; her son, Tom Jones and wife, Stacy of Pontotoc; her daughter, Elizabeth Posey of Okolona; Mammy's three grand's whom she loved dearly, Cade, Sara Grace and Milly Kate Jones; many children Judge Judy "adopted"; three sisters, Janice Lewis and Ginger Bean and her husband, Eddie and Lynn Gaskin and her husband, Terry all of Okolona; a sister in law, Cindy Carson and husband, Martin of Madison, Ala; several nieces, nephews and their families; her beloved dog, Delilah Mae and a host of friends far and wide. She was rejoined in heaven by those she loved that preceded her in death; her Mom and Dad, Tommy and Audrey Inmon; her sister, Lane Inmon Davis, her in laws, Charles and Deck Posey and her brothers in law, Percy Holton and Frankie Lewis. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 West Main, Okolona, MS. 38860. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed on Facebook at First Baptist Church Okolona. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.