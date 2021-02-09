Judy Bridges Posey 63, passed away on Monday, February 08, 2021 at the NMMC. She was employed at Reed's Mfg. for over 25 years and she enjoyed watching westerns, fishing and playing with her cats. She loved Elvis Presley and she stayed in touch with her friends and family on her computer. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 1:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Guy Posey of the Ratliff Community; sister, Nora Palmer of Ratliff; (4) brothers, William H. Bridges (Sheila) of Lawrenceburg, TN; Michael Dean Bridges (Patty) of Kirkville, Johnny Mack Bridges (Debbie) of Pampa, TX and Billy Joe Bridges (Cathy) of Kirkville; special niece, Marsha Kramer of Ratliff; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruby Pannell Bridges and a sister, Nancy Sheffield. Visitation will be Wednesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.