Laura Posey, 75, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 29, 1944 to Lester and Maybell Fair. Mrs. Posey enjoyed working in the yard, sewing, and taking care of her cats and dogs. Her children said they could remember spending all night on the boat while Mrs. Laura would fish. The highlight of her life was taking care of and spoiling her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery in Baldwyn, MS. She is survived by her son, Marlin Edward (Patricia); two daughters, Theresa (Donnie) Walthers, and Amanda Posey; five brothers, Richard Fair, Calvin Fair, Randle Fair, Houston Fair, and Billy Fair; two sisters, Peggy, and Laverne; one granddaughter, Jennifer Walthers; one honorary granddaughter, Juanita Dawn Thompson three step-grandsons, Johnny Walthers (Chelsey Posey), Benny Walthers, and Josh Leon; one step-granddaughter, Elisha McNeese (Charles); four great-grandsons, Kadense Walthers, Hunter Walthers, Keke Agnew, and James McNeese; and four great-granddaughters, Jazmine Walthers, Tabitha Agnew, Kimberly McNeese, and Tequila Walthers. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Ray Posey; her parents; two brothers, Jimmy Fair and Ray Fair; and one sister, Maxine Fair. Pallbearers are James Posey, James Dietrich, Johnny Walthers, Gary Brooks, Jeffery Brooks, and Josh Leon. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
