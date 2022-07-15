Montine Gray Posey, 84, of Tupelo, went home to be with her Lord and Savior July 14th. Born and raised in Dorsey, MS, she grew up in a Christian home to the late Travis Moore Gray and Cuple Works Gray. Helping the family in the garden and on the farm were daily activities. She and her three sisters loved cooking, gardening, sewing, singing, and playing the piano. She graduated from Mississippi University for Women with a B.S. in Home Economics in 1960. Montine went on to complete her Masters Degree in 1971 from University of Mississippi, then received her Education Specialist Degree from Mississippi State University Graduate School in 1991. She was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, Mississippi and American Home Economics Association, Mississippi and American Vocational Association, all of which she held office and served in many leadership roles. She was also a member of the Kappa Omicron Nu National Human Sciences Honor Society. She began her career as a 4H Club Youth Agent and then later as a Tupelo High School Home Economics Teacher in 1968. Montine was recognized as Teacher of the Year in 1991. She retired from teaching in 2000.
In retirement she gave back generously to her community, Shepherd Center, and Salvation Army’s after-school tutoring program. The Tupelo Saturday Reading Club became part of her regular activities. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughters and their families, playing on the piano, singing in her church choir, cooking, sewing, and traveling. She loved her church and her family and friends. She was a tireless, fun, generous, involved mother and grandmother. Her time and talents were always devoted to the activities of her family. Family gatherings were special to her as well as vacations with her grandchildren and their families.
A devoted mother and grandmother, she will be remembered as genuine, kind, caring, and a very good listener. Most of all, she had a strong faith in the Lord and openly shared her faith with others. Always active in her church, she enjoyed singing hymns and being part of her Sunday School class. Montine loved music and always had a song in her heart. One of her favorite Bible verses is from 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 “Always be joyful. Never stop praying. Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.”
Her survivors include her two daughters Michelle Crookshanks (Gene), Marilyn Burnett (Darrell) and five grandchildren: Emily and Sam Crookshanks, and Mason, Annaliese, and Bethany Burnett.
Per her wishes, her body was donated to University of Mississippi Medical Center for Education, Research, and Healthcare. As a result, there will be no memorial service at this time. If you wish to donate in her memory, please send to West Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1349 W. Jackson Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
