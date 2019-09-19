WEST POINT IN THE TIBBEE COMMUNITY -- Mrs. Jane Posey, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Trinity Place Nursing Home in Columbus. Services will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at the Stanley Center at Trinity Place Retirement Community . Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. from Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.
