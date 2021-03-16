Steve Posey, 57, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday at 12 p.m. until service time Friday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.