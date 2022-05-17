A grand lady, Annette Graham Post Fowler, departed this life reuniting with her loved ones and meeting her Savior on Monday, May 16, 2022 from Tupelo Health and Rehab Center where she had resided the last 3 years. Annette was born in the Palmetto Community of Lee County on June 26, l935 to the late Douglas Graham and Fleta Silas Graham. She attended the public schools of Lee County and met and married Milton Post in l952. Milton died Feb. 24, 2011. Annette was Milton's bookkeeper in Post Sand and Gravel for many years before becoming the Town Clerk in Plantersville, a job she held for 25 years before retiring. Her business skills and financial wizardry helped keep the Town in perfect order for over 2 decades. Annette was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Plantersville where she sang in the Choir. A splendid cook, she also enjoyed knitting, needlepoint and listening to Southern gospel music. A great Mom, she was also a doting grandmother to her only granddaughter, Charleigh Robinson. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Danny Balint, officiating. Private burial will follow in Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 11 AM Thursday and will be archived thereafter. Annette is survived by her son, Rob Post of Valley Grove; her granddaughter, Charleigh; two brothers, Sonny Graham and wife, Peggy of Saltillo and Bill Graham (Sherry, deceased) of Waco, Tx, a sister, Brenda Ferguson (James, deceased) of Grenada. a brother in law, Robert Post (Sandra, deceased) of East Tupelo; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milton, an infant son, Stewart Ray Post and two sisters, Maxine Gilliam (Clay, deceased) and Mary Wages (Mancel, deceased) Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS. 38862.
