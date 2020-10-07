NETTLETON -- LESLIE "Les" POSTON, 65, passed away Tuesday, October 06, 2020, at North MS Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, Oct, 8, 2020 at 2pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated. Visitation will be on 11am until service time at Magnolia Suite of ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery at Nettleton.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.