Glenda Mae Crabb Poteet, 79, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at The Meadows. She was born September 5, 1942, to the late Elmer and Lorraine Gholston Crabb of the Pratts community near Baldwyn. She was retired from the garment industry having worked at Mantachie Manufacturing and Golden Manufacturing in Marietta. She was a member of the Lakeland Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing games, and being with her family. Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Lakeland Baptist Church with Bro. Cody Crum and Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include one son, Rodney Poteet (Sue) of the Ozark community; two daughters, Gina Hood (Keith) of Tupelo and Rose Williams (Rick) of the Ozark community; one sister, Gayle White (Lelva) of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Hannah Patterson (Neil), Ross Hood, Amber McCarty (Jarred), and Whit Williams (Samantha); and two great-grandchildren, Gatlin McCarty and Darrin McCarty. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Poteet; an infant son, J.C. Poteet, Jr., and her parents. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Saturday at Lakeland Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the Poteet family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
