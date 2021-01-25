Lacy Potter

Lacy Potter, 87, joined our Lord's Heavenly Choir Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was a life long resident of Endville, MS. Born Lacy David Potter, to George Rufus Potter and Flossie Mae Medlock Potter on August 29, 1933 in New Harmony, MS. Mr. Potter is survived by Peggy Evans Lindley(Ronny) of Verona, Julie D. Horton Henson(John) of Endville, Faye Bowen Parish, and Bettey Bowen(Morgan) both of Orange, TX; and numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2PM at Endville Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Russell will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Lee County Baptist Association or Gideon Bible Company.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.