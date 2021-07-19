Archie Pearl Potts, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 07, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday July 24, 2021 1:00 viewing 12:00 - 1:00 at Church of Christ Hwy 178 New Albany. Burial will follow at New Albany City Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services .

