Betty (Jo) Page Potts, 87, passed away on January 25th 2022 after a brief illness. She is now in Heaven with her daughter Pam who she missed dearly. Ms. Potts was born on July 5, 1934 in Alcorn County to the late Comer and Bessie Strachan Page. Betty spent her entire career in Retail. She retired from JC Penny in 1996 as the head of their catalog department in Corinth. Betty loved her family, church, and a large loving group of friends who often came to her house and sat around her kitchen table to visit. She especially loved traveling and going out to eat with her dear friends Joe and Darlene Nelms and loved her neighbors Shelia and Larry Stevens among others. Survivors include her loving sons Phillip Potts (Catherine) of Hernando, MS and Parrish Potts (Rachael) of Starkville, MS; her grandchildren Chad Crum (Jodie) of Bradenton, FL, Chelse Parker (Eddie) of Brandon, MS, Codie Potts (Marina) of Olive Branch, MS, Dylan Potts of St. Mary, GA, and John Watson of Hernando, MS; her great grandchildren Christian Lilly-Crum and Hannah Crum; her sister Juanita Page Meeks, brother-in-law Joe McAfee; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Comer and Bessie Page, her daughter, Pamela Denise Burks, her brother Robert Page and his wife Norita, her brother-in-law Jack Meeks, her sister Gloria Page McAfee and the father of her children, Bobby Potts. In lieu of flowers her family is asking for memorials to be made on behalf of her daughter Pam's fight with breast cancer to Susan G Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer. Visitation is scheduled from 12-2 pm Friday, January 28, 2022 at Magnolia Funeral Home - 72 East with a Celebration of Betty's life to follow at 2 pm officiated by Rev. Betsy Borden. Interment will follow in Henry Cemetery. Magnolia Funeral Home - East is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.