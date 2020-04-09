Nora Elminia Potts, 97, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County on July 18, 1922, to Tandy Kees Young and Etta Jane Michael Young. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. She worked 36 years at Prentiss Manufacturing. She was a faithful member of Carolina United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer for 45 years. She loved babysitting and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be Friday, April 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Estes and Bro. Jerry George officiating. Carolina United Methodist Church will live stream the service from their facebook page at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son, W. L. Potts of Booneville; a daughter, Kathy Green (Gerry) of Booneville; grandchildren, Kimberly Gramling (Terry) of Corinth, Bo Green (Alicia) of Tupelo, Paige Sasser (Craig-Ellis) of Booneville; great-grandchildren, Eli Gramling and Jack Lester of Corinth, Garrett Green and Camille Green of Tupelo, Rhett Sasser and Mina Sasser of Booneville, and a step-grandson, Will Gramling of Memphis, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Potts; parents; brother, William Young; sister, Mattie Lou Calton; brother, George Tandy (Tootsie) Young; sisters, Hattie Downs and Mary Frank Inman; and brother, Buster Young. Since visitation and sharing of memories with family is not possible at this time, the family requests that friends write an encouraging card or note to nursing home residents, shut-ins, and others who are isolated in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina United Methodist Church, 2000 Ninth Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
