Arnold Lee "Joe" Potts, 82, died at his residence in Saltillo after a year-long struggle with dementia. Joe was born on June 4, 1938 in Lee County to the late Andrew Claude Potts and Verda Voyles Potts. He was a lifelong Lee Countian. Joe spent the bulk of his working career in Facility Operations with North Mississippi Medical Center starting in May, 1974 and retiring on Dec. 31, 2003. After retirement, his generous spirit led him to volunteer at NMMC and he was named Volunteer of the Year in 2016. Joe was a faithful active member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church for 31 years where he was longtime chairman of the Men's Brotherhood and a valuable member of the Church Choir. Joe loved people and enjoyed visiting everyone. He loved the outdoors and gardening, fishing in his earlier life, and was a "professional" mole hunter!! He was beloved by his wife, children and grandchildren who called him Popa Joe. A graveside service will be held 11:30 AM today (Friday, Dec. 18, 2020) at the Old Birmingham Ridge Cemetery with his pastor, Bro. Bobby Holland, officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 AM at Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. His survivors include his wife, Phyllis Herring Potts of Saltillo; three sons, Keith Potts (Rhonda) of Friendship, Randall Wayne Potts (Diana) of Pratts Community, and Daniel Burk of Saltillo; three daughters, Amanda Potts Peoples (Dennis, deceased) of Fulton, Sunny Marshall (Andrew) of Jumpertown, and Sheila Potts Allen (Shane) of Mooreville; two brothers, Roger Dale Potts (Suzette) of Saltillo, and Jerry Wayne Potts of Guntown; four sisters, Marie White of Ellistown, Tena Newby (Donnie, deceased) of Friendship Community, Sara Keyes (Harold) of Saltillo, and Tressia Mize (Andy) of Saltillo; ten grandchildren, Leslie (Eric) Bennett, Laura (Brad) Potts, Jordan Potts, Logan Potts, Garrett Peoples, Drew (Braelyn) Marshall, Bethany Marshall, Leia Kosteck, Savannah Burk, and Maddyson Cox; one great-grandchild, Kynleigh Pressley; and several nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be son, Daniel Burk, grandsons, Drew, Jordan and Logan, and nephews, Steve Newby and Doyle Lee Bryan. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Glidwell and Billy Easterling. Memorials may be made to Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, MS 38866.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.