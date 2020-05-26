John Henry Potts, 88, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born September 20, 1931, in Union County to Guy Morton Potts and Beatrice Wingo Potts. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He was retired from Piper Industries. He was a Mason. Services will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 2 sons: Johnny Michael Potts (Linda) and Samuel Mark Potts (Leigh), both of Myrtle; 3 grandchildren: Matthew Potts (Emily), Emily Rogers (Zack), and Jonathan Potts; and 5 great-grandchildren: Allie Kate Rogers, Bryleigh Potts, Easton Potts, Owen Potts, and Ian Rogers. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: JoLeen Harris Potts; 4 sisters; and 1 brother. Pallbearers will be Matthew Potts, Jonathan Potts, Zack Rogers, Sammy Taylor, Chuck Harris, and Chad White. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to The Shriners Childrens Hospital 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
