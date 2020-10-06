Judy Kay McDonald Potts, 67, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born May 23, 1953, in New Albany to O. B. 'Buck' McDonald and Elizabeth Mayo McDonald. She was a member of Martin Baptist Church and a homemaker. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Russell and Bro. Kaleb Willard officiating. Burial will be in Martintown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Amanda Cocke (John) of Nesbit, MS.; 1 son: Matthew Potts (Megan) of New Albany; 2 sisters: Betty Haynes and Brenda Kidd (Jerry), both on New Albany; and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Ronald Wayne Potts; 1 son: Randy Potts; and 2 brothers: Billy McDonald and Bear McDonald. Pallbearers will be Jerry Kidd, Anthony McDonald, Scott Massengill, Andrew Potts, Zach Potts, and Jeff Morris. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Martin Baptist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
