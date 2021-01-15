Randal "Grizz' Lynn Potts, 64, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the NMMC after an extended illness. He was born on November 24, 1956 to Becky Ward. Grizz enjoyed working with heavy equipment and hotrods. He loved being outdoors and helping people. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2021 @ 2:00 p. m. with Bro. William Copeland and Bro. Chuck Boxx officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Grizz leaves behind one daughter, Tammi Burcham of Saltillo; son, Wes (Paula) Smith of Tremont; two brothers, Donny 'Dog" Potts and Kenny (Nikola) Ward of Baldwyn; sister, Melody (William) Copeland of Dry Creek; a loving mother-in-law, Linda Nichols of Baldwyn; sister-in-law, Tina (Chuck) Kelton of Booneville; (8) grandchildren, Reed, Kadin, Kage, Destiny, Lily, Isabella, MaryBeth and Christopher; one great-grandchild, Henliegh; his two best friends, Mr. Tom Williams and Robin Conwill. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nib and Nell Turner; mother, Becky Ward; wife, Sheila Potts; father-in-law, Bobby Nichols and his daughter, Tina Whitley. Pallbearers will be Robin "Roundman" Conwill, Mr. Tom Williams, Jimmy "Funky" Fortner and Ray Alexander. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.