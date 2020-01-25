BURNSVILLE -- Ronnie H. Potts, 60, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am at Rowland Mills Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 26, 2020 starting at 5 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Rowland Mills Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.