Ronald Wayne Potts, 71, went to his Heavenly home on September 21, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1949, to Kyle and Carrie Starnes Potts. He worked at Master-Bilt as a tool and die, and as a master machinist. Mr. Potts was a member of Martin Baptist Church. He was much loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 12 noon until the start of the service at 2:00p.m. at Martin Baptist Church, with Bro. Andy Russell officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. Mr. Potts is survived by his wife, Judy Potts; one daughter, Amanda Cocke (John); one son, Matthew Potts (Megan) and a daughter-in-law, Becky Potts; three sisters, Janice Canerdy, Betty Rhea, and Sheila Potts, and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Randy Potts. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.