Melissa Anne Pound, 60, realized the promises of her faith and entered her eternal home at 9:45 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Born in Amory on March 25, 1959, Melissa was the daughter of Ralph Pound and the late Doris Harlow Pound. She graduated from Tupelo High School in l977. Melissa worked at a variety of jobs but was always connected to the family business, Pound Rental Properties, throughout her life. A non-apologetic child of God, she was a faithful participant in the ministries of Lee Acres Church of Christ. A trooper and advocate for the least, last, and most vulnerable among us, Melissa had a lifetime of involvement in outreach ministries to assist the homeless, the poor, and those in foreign lands who were not afforded opportunities she felt they needed and deserved. Her servant heart allowed her to be recognized with several awards including the Franklin Award and Angel of the Year Award, among others. She was part of 6 mission trips to Honduras and was founder of Stone Suite Ministries and Vice President of Helping Hands-Helping Homeless. Her favorite scripture was in Matthew 25 where her Savior declared, "When you have done it to the least of these, you have done it unto me." Her legacy will be that of a beautiful daughter, a committed mother and grandmother, and a servant on earth for those in need. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Ministers Jerry Grammer and Steve Shafer officiating with Bro. Terry Faulkner delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Thursday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to serve their friends. Melissa is survived by her three daughters, Kayla Franks (Chad) of Pratts, April Thornton (Daryl) of Oxford, and Windy Scruggs of Saltillo; her father, Ralph Pound of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Gracie Lindsey, Brylee Wilson, Colby Franks, Sidney Thornton, Van Thornton, Abbie King, Hannah Byrd, and Daisee Foy; her sister, Vanessa Pound Hendrix of Tupelo; a niece, Madison Hendrix of Starkville; her special friend, companion, and soulmate of 20 years, Randy Kingsley of Tupelo; and several aunts, uncles and cousins and her Lee Acres Church of Christ family. Pallbearers will be Rob Edwards, Van and Daryl Thornton, Bill Nesmith, Max Munn, and Donnie Butler. Memorials may be made to Helping Hands-Helping Homeless Ministries, P. O. Box 2914, Tupelo, MS 38803. The service may be viewed at 3 PM Thursday and will be archived permanently at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
