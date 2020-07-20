Rebecca "Becky" Pounders Bass, 54, passed away July 20, 2020. She was the loving mother of two children, Anna Lois and Bobby Glynn Bass, Jr. She was a loving grandmother of four grandchildren, Channing, Kolby Jaylen, Elizabeth Kathryn "Kate", and Kaden Joe Haze Bass. She is survived by her two children; four grandchildren; and her siblings, Jerry Pounders, Jr., Nora Caldwell, Nathan Taylor, and Rusty Taylor. She is preceded in death by her Dad, Jerry D. Pounders, Sr., mother, Barbara Taylor Hamblen; and a sister, Wilma Ann Nolan. Services will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Valley Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 5-8PM and Wednesday, July 22, 1PM until service time. Pallbearers: Denver Hallman, Dakota Hallman, Ronnie Caldwell, Aaron Olsen, Cody Cummings, and Chris Dowdy. Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Pounders, Jr., Channing, Kolby, and Kaden Bass.
