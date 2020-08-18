Donald "Don" Pounders, 73, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. He was born November 26, 1946 to the late Vulen Pounders and the late Helen Jean Beechum Pounders in Belmont. Don was owner/operator of 45 BBQ for 15 years before his retirement. He enjoyed drawing, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. Services are private family only with burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by a daughter; Donna (Johnny) Ethridge of Tupelo, son; Daniel (Leanne) Pounders of Tupelo, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 sister; Barbara Davidson, and cousin; Olen (Pat) Lovette. He was preceded in death by a son, Donnie Pounders and his parents, Vulen and Helen Jean Pounders. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
