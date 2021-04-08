Jimmy Wesley Pounders, 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. He was born on June 3, 1944 in Monroe County to Durwood K. and Hattie Mae McDuffa Pounders. He lived in Hamilton but then moved with his family to Apopka, FL when he was young and attended school there where he excelled in baseball and played on the field where the New York Yankees did spring training. He was courted to play professional baseball but due to his father's untimely death, aspirations of playing professionally had to be given up to help take care of his family. In 1968, he married the former Billie Gayle Potter and began a career in law enforcement with the Amory Police Department. Jimmy graduated the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers' Training Academy in Pearl where he earned his professional certificate as a law enforcement officer. For more than 25 years he was a dedicated employee of True Temper Sports and in recent years before health failed, he was a deputy for the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. He proudly wore the uniform and always sought to serve in whatever place he could. Jimmy was a member of Cason Baptist Church and was a fan of all Ole Miss sports and the Atlanta Braves. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Matt Long and Bro. Sammy McMillan officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. In addition to his wife, Billy Gayle Pounders, he is survived by his daughter, Renae Raper of Nettleton; his son, Ronnie Pounders (Denise) of Oxford; two grandsons, Zack Pounders and Nick Pounders; sister-in-law, Kaye Shearon of Bales, TN; brother-in-law, James Mixon of Nettleton; and nieces and nephews, Christy Shearon, Ginger Austin, and Harold, David, and Paul Cooper. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dean Cooper and Faye Mixon; brother, Ray Pounders; broter-in-law, Pete Cooper; sister-in-law, Mildred Pounders; his father and mother-in-law, Doug and Minnie Lou Potter. Pallbearers will be Brad Clayton, Andy Hood, Steve Hunt, Larry Todd, Thomas Adams, and Willie Lockett. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association or to the Cason Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.