TISHOMINGO -- Jonathan Andrew Pounders, 45, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his residence in Tishomingo. Services will be on Friday, July 3, at 1:00 p.m. at Paden Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 2, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Paden Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Church of God Cemetery.

