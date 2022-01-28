Kelly Rene Pounders passed away on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at NMMC in West Point, Ms. She was born July 7, 1959, in Kansas to Will Lampkin and Karen Donaldson Lampkin. She grew up in Texas and was a graduate of Odessa High School. She married Doug Pounders in August of 1996. Before retirement she worked as an EMT out of Aberdeen, and also was a team truck driver with Doug where she got to travel and spend quality time with her husband. She enjoyed going to church, going to the beach, and being on the water. She loved spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. More than anything she loved being able to be "Mamma Kelly" to so many people and lived her life for others. She is survived by her mother, Karen Lampkin of Hamilton; her husband, Doug Founders of Hamilton; sons, Brian Sellers of Texas and Eric Sellers of Hamilton; brothers, Rick Chandler (Rebecca) of Kansas, Kevin Lampkin (Debbie) of Hamilton, Kyle Lampkin of Hamilton, and Gerald Lampkin of Texas; sisters, Sherryl Rutten of California; grandchildren, Holli, Lane, Hailey, and Jase Sellers, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her father and a grandchild, Christopher Sellers. Funeral Services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hamilton United Methodist Church with Dr. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve West, Louis Corbell, Terry Thompson, Lane Sellers, Donnie Sellers Jr., James Merideth, and Taylor Barnheart. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Chandler, Michael Chandler, Derek Lampkin, Ken Letson, Robert Lampkin, Kaiden Spurlock, Kevin Olley and Ron West. Visitation will be on Monday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Kelly will lie in state at the church on Tuesday from 2 PM until the service hour.
