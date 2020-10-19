HAMILTON -- Malchom Ray Pounders, 70, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at home in Hamilton. Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 10:00 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McDuffa Cemetery.

