Pauline "Polly" Pounders, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her great-niece's home in Aberdeen, MS. She was born April 17, 1933 to Alex and Cordelia Ozbirn Pounders. She began working at an early age in the manufacturing business and worked until her retirement. She was a charter member of Calvary Worship Center for fifty-two years, where she served as primary Sunday School teacher. She served as church clerk for forty-eight years. She also loved singing on the worship team for some time. Services will be Friday, June 4, 3:30 p.m. at Calvary Family Worship Center, Golden, MS with Bro. Curtis Silcox, Bro. Toby Allison, Bro. William Shelton and Alex Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by nieces and nephews - Laverne Cornelius, Beverly Weaver, Barbara Perry, Janice Kennedy (James), Lynn Boyett (Gary), Larry Pounders (Carolyn), Jimmy Pounders (Robin), Jerry Pounders (Lenneth) and Roger Pounders (Connie); several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews and her caregiver, Barbara Eskew. She was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister. Members of Calvary Worship Center will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 1-3:30 p.m. at Calvary Worship Center, Golden, MS.
