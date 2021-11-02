Eula Mae Pounds (73) passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at her home in New Site. She attended Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to New Site ballgames, watching cooking shows, traveling, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. Services are 1 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Carl Dunlap and Bro. Ricky Greene officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Mae is survived by her sons, James Bradley Pounds (Jessica) of Marietta; her daughter, Sonya Tucker (Bobby, Jr) of Marietta; her special nephew, whom she raised like a son, Jeff Dill (Jennifer) of Hills Chapel; his brothers, Richard Franks (Linda) of Mantachie, Harold Franks of Saltillo and Noel Franks (Earnestine) of Mooreville and his grandchildren, Dalton Pounds, Dallas Pounds, Amanda Grace Lindsey and Preston Denton. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Randall Pounds; her brothers, Ed, Nelson and Billy Franks; her sister, Gail Dill and her parents, Elbert and Evelyn Franks. Pallbearers are; Dalton Pounds, Dallas Pounds, Jeff Dill, Matthew Mayo and Ben Franks. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
