Jerome "Bubba" Pounds, 56, passed away Sunday, May 02, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 2:30 pm at Mullens Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton. Condolences may be made at communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery .

