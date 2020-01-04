Kerry Michael Pounds, 50, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence in Yahoo City, MS. He was born in Booneville, MS and was a member of the Bay Springs Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting and spending time with his family. Graveside services will be Monday, January 6, 4 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery with Bro. Dustin Smith officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his children Laken Fuller (Matt) and Brody Pounds (Mary) both of Dennis; his grandchildren-Ella Kate and Jax Fuller; his fiance-Susan Young and her son-Brett Young; mother-Sue Barnes; sister-Christi Lambert (Brent); brother-Lee Pounds; nephews-Dustin Smith (Cilia) and Tyler Smith; great-niece-Catherine Smith; uncle-Mike Byram; cousins-Nancy and Lamar Bolton and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death his father-Vernon Monroe Pounds and his grandparents-Fred and Myrtle Pounds and Deck and Quay Byram. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Eaton, Chuck Humphres, Dustin Farris, Brett Young, Jackie Gasaway and Darrin Caldwell. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2-4 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
