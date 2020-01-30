TUPELO -- Robert G. Pounds, 57, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00A.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College St. Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 3-6P.M. at Agnew 7 Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS.

