Carroll Powell, age 84, of Rienzi, Mississippi passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:00pm in the afternoon with a visitation beginning at 1:00pm for friends at McPeters Funeral Directors Inc. Bro. Charles Stephenson officiating. Burial will be in the Old Danville Cemetery. He died was born December 24, 1937 in Alcorn County to the late James Elbert Powell Sr. and Hattie Elam Powell. He was a member of Kemps Chapel Baptist Church and served in the National Guard. He was retired from Wurlitzer and was a lifelong farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers James Elbert "Jack" Powell Jr.(Vernell) and Harold Powell; an uncle Ray Powell; and a nephew Joe Powell. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Powell family.
