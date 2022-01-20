Diann Powell was born July 13, 1956 to the late Etoy Pulliam and Willie Buck Crawford, but she was raised as a daughter by her maternal grandparents Sammie Pulliam and Katie Isbell Pulliam in Houlka, MS. She professed her faith and hope in Christ at an early age and united with Thompson Chapel CME Church where she remained a member until her death. Diann received her education in the Chickasaw County School System, where she received a high school diploma certification. Later in life, Diann united in matrimony to John Henry Powell, Jr. on December 28, 1990. They were married for 31 long years. In that reunion two daughters were born, Lamesha Brooks and Marquitia Pulliam. Diann worked at Action Industries in Pontotoc, MS as a sewer for 20 years, and continued to work as a sewer at HM Richard Manufacturing from 2012 until her death. Diann loved to dance and sing as she had a voice of an angel. She loved to spend time with her granddaughters and family. She was also a huge supporter of her granddaughter and the Pontotoc Lady Warrior basketball team. You could always find her surrounded by her family sitting on the front row in the stands cheering on the team. Diann was so special to be a part of a huge extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother Etoy Pulliam, her maternal grandparents Sammie and Katie Pulliam, two sisters Mary Pulliam and Shirley Davis, three brothers Sammy Otis Isbell, William Ray Crawford, and Curtis Gates, and two brother in laws, Alton Thomas and George Garrett. To lovingly remember and to cherish her loving memory is her husband John Powell; her father Willie (Betty) Crawford; two daughters Lamesha (Michael) Brooks and Marquitia Pulliam; fourteen sisters, Louise Thomas, Delois Garrett, Gracie Terrell all of Pontotoc, MS, Martha Crawford, Joyce Bailey, Michelle (Horace) Smart, Yvonne (Kenneth) Rogers, Paulette Clay, Latonya Gates, Franchella Miller, Avis (Will) Sims, Gaylon (Perez) Figuera, Tammy (Tom) Watson, Tango (Jesse) Miller all of Illinois; eleven brothers, Charles (Iris) Pulliam, Leroy Pulliam, Melvin (Levada) Pulliam, Willie Van Pulliam all of Houlka, MS, Roy (Sondra) Crawford, Jimmy Crawford, David (Julie) Gates, William (Catherine) Gates, Willie Paul Clay, Jeremiah (Sheree) Crawford, and Joshua Miller all of Illinois; two grandchildren that her life revolved around, Samya Brooks and Daniah Cruise; one bonus grandchild Nariyah Thomas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Friday, January 21, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel CME Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
