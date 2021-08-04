Gloria Gwen Powell Estes, passed away June 9, 2021 in Monroeville, Alabama after a long battle with early onset dementia. She only lived in Monroeville a short time before she died. She was born June 20, 1949 to Icy and Elmo Powell. She grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi where she spent most of her life. She enjoyed camping, dancing and getting her nails done with her daughter. She is survived by her husband Earl Estes; her only daughter Greta Carruthers Bourbeau (John) of Bloomfield Hills Michigan; her brother Kenneth Powell (Carol) of Amory, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Lauren Riley, Hollie Riley, Juliette Bourbeau, and Jack Bourbeau of Bloomfield Hills, MI; two nephews, Kendall Powell of Amory and Bob Powell of Tupelo. She had such a great laugh and she will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lynn Powell of Tupelo. Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 am at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Roger Akers officiating. Friends and family welcome.
