Fred Cameron Powell, 93, of Tupelo, passed away, March 7, 2021 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. He was born March 11, 1927 to Claude and Maude Brazil Powell. He served in the US Navy. He is survived by his daughter, Sherian McLendon (Bob) of Indiana; his son, Brent Powell (Jo Ann) of Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his wife, Laurallen Powell; his daughter, Jo Ellen Powell, his granddaughter, Jessica Powell; his parents, Maude (Brazil) Powell and Claude Powell. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Lee Memorial park with Brent Powell officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.