Fred Cameron Powell, 93, of Tupelo, passed away, March 7, 2021 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. He was born March 11, 1927 to Claude and Maude Brazil Powell. He served in the US Navy. He is survived by his daughter, Sherian McLendon (Bob) of Indiana; his son, Brent Powell (Jo Ann) of Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his wife, Laurallen Powell; his daughter, Jo Ellen Powell, his granddaughter, Jessica Powell; his parents, Maude (Brazil) Powell and Claude Powell. Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Lee Memorial park with Brent Powell officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.