TISHOMINGO, MS -- Gernice Powell, 73, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 11 a.m. at Carter's Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Carter's Branch Cemetery.

